Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.25% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $24,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of JLL opened at $251.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.39 and a 52-week high of $260.76.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JLL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.