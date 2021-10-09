JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 101,842 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,032,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.37% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $55,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,343,000 after acquiring an additional 372,144 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,230,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after acquiring an additional 279,475 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 256,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA opened at $14.68 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.09 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.