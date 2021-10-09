JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,026,724 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 435.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,262,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.00% of Open Lending worth $54,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $10,513,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,261,626 shares of company stock worth $42,850,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 167.55 and a beta of 0.38. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

