JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,439,895 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,350,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.72% of Utz Brands worth $51,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Utz Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Utz Brands by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,037,000 after purchasing an additional 237,635 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $1,002,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Utz Brands by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 440,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 109,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 286,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares in the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,773,971.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $65,423.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,500 shares of company stock worth $3,120,150 over the last 90 days. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UTZ opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.96.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

