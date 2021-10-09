JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 399,721 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,062,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,721 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.53% of NiSource worth $50,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in NiSource by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in NiSource by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 6.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 51,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in NiSource by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NI opened at $24.43 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

