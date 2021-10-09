JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 83,206 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,476,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Conagra Brands worth $53,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.72 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

