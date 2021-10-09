JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,821 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.54% of Relay Therapeutics worth $52,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 23.7% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $227,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,049,751 in the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.22. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

