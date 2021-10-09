JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,903,630 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Devon Energy worth $55,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Devon Energy by 85.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Devon Energy by 32.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 735,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 178,875 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 150.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 112,756 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 67,720 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 660.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,412 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

