JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,361,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.64% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $57,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 50.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

