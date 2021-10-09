JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 682,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.56% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $60,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 36,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 60,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSX opened at $31.99 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $32.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

