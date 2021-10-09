JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 757,060 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,645,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.73% of SITE Centers worth $54,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SITC opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.13 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Equities analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SITC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

