JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 926,044 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,769,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.88% of Vertex worth $60,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $166,357.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,028 shares in the company, valued at $824,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ VERX opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -146.68 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $20.02. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.67 million. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

