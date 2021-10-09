JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,849,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,118,162 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.01% of Pure Storage worth $55,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pure Storage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $908,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $689,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Pure Storage by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Pure Storage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 436,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $25.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Europe upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

