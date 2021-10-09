JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $50.53 Million Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 743,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.37% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $50,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,810,000 after purchasing an additional 56,854 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 690,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 352.8% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 317,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 247,105 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 210,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

SFBS stock opened at $75.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $80.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.84.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. Research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

