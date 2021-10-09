JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $51.97 Million Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 279,839 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.40% of Athene worth $51,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Athene by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,249,000 after buying an additional 53,612 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Athene by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,357,000 after buying an additional 584,900 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Athene by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,091,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,389,000 after buying an additional 88,525 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Athene during the 1st quarter worth $97,524,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Athene by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,805,000 after buying an additional 552,589 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Athene alerts:

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,032. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ATH stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $74.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.84.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.