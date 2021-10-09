JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $55.59 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,404,451 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 468,191 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.27% of Halliburton worth $55,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 88.9% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 205.7% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.63 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

