JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $59.62 Million Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,382,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,593,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.83% of Coty worth $59,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,073,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Coty by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

