JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $60.52 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of DTE Energy worth $60,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.45.

DTE stock opened at $114.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

