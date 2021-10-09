JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 736,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.65% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $60,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $66.58 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.37.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

