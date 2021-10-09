JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,629,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 534,560 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.42% of bluebird bio worth $52,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLUE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 329.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 66,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

BLUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.94.

BLUE stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.