JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.28% of Tyler Technologies worth $51,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TYL opened at $475.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $498.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.24.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.46.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.04, for a total value of $2,440,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 79,796 shares in the company, valued at $38,943,639.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

