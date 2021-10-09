JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.23% of MediaAlpha worth $56,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 36.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,665 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth about $13,570,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth about $13,184,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 3,531.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 285,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 250,110 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

In other news, insider Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $487,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,574.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,165 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAX opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -130.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX).

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.