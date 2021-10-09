JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $57.88 Million Investment in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,840,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,879,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Full Truck Alliance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at $10,181,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at $7,133,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at $3,137,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at $4,643,000. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on YMM shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company.

YMM stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.28 million during the quarter.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

