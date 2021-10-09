JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,447 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $76,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,190,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,556,395. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $95.24 and a 1-year high of $171.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $508.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.