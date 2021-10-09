JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 242,804 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,328,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,804 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.51% of ACV Auctions worth $59,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,318,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 1,683.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,874,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,521 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,240,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,661,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,071,000. Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $18.96 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $37.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $97.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $121,740.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 50,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $1,006,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 405,875 shares of company stock worth $8,466,708.

ACVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

