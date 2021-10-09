JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 61,529 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,529 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.43% of Open Text worth $59,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Open Text by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,940,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000,000 after buying an additional 1,606,450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,817,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $468,374,000 after purchasing an additional 157,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,690 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,676,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,996,000 after purchasing an additional 549,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,042,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,342,000 after purchasing an additional 373,022 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $893.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

