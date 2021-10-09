JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 87,364 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,068,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,364 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.88% of CDK Global worth $53,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDK. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 27,511.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 813,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,003,000 after buying an additional 811,025 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in CDK Global by 1,539.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 739,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after buying an additional 694,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CDK Global by 43.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,555,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,105,000 after buying an additional 472,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CDK Global by 64.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,106,000 after buying an additional 472,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CDK Global by 89.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after buying an additional 320,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CDK opened at $43.66 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.96.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

