JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.92% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $59,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $313.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.98. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $227.52 and a twelve month high of $324.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

