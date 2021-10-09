JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 962.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,378,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154,424 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.88% of Ferro worth $51,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOE. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,286,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,643,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,033,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,036,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 8,521.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 786,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after purchasing an additional 777,062 shares during the period.

Get Ferro alerts:

Shares of FOE stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Ferro’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.