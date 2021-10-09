JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis (NYSE:FTS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.
Shares of NYSE:FTS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 302,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $47.02.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 30,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortis by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Fortis by 734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
Fortis Company Profile
Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.
