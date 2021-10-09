JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis (NYSE:FTS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 302,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 30,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortis by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Fortis by 734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

