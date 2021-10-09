JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,933 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $56,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 330,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,002,000. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $133.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.28. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

