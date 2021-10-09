JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 236,475 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.09% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $57,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,749,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 261.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,246,000.

Shares of XHB opened at $72.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $51.48 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.20.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

