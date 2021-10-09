JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 66,536 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,536 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.32% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $60,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 261,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,434 shares of company stock valued at $42,925,569. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BR opened at $168.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.32 and a 200-day moving average of $164.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

