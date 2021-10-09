JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $812.38

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 812.38 ($10.61) and traded as high as GBX 837.79 ($10.95). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 831 ($10.86), with a volume of 30,580 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 38.91, a quick ratio of 37.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 812.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 758.29. The firm has a market cap of £645.31 million and a P/E ratio of 2.86.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.