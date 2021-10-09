Juggernaut Price Reaches $0.79 on Exchanges (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $31.37 million and $1.41 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001442 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00049179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00232986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00102425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011961 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.