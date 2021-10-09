JulSwap (JULD) Market Capitalization Tops $12.06 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JulSwap has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $12.06 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00064773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00140976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00091798 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 59.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,054.75 or 1.00011957 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.01 or 0.06354450 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,176,795 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars.

