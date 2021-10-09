Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Position Reduced by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. reduced its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,406 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,256,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,969,000 after buying an additional 280,693 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,669,000 after buying an additional 1,089,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,543,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,626,000 after buying an additional 456,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,728,000 after buying an additional 85,565 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,090,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,579,000 after buying an additional 868,551 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

JNPR stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

