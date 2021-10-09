Jupiter Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $946,252.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00065842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.81 or 0.00138352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00090265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,894.15 or 1.00180632 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.42 or 0.06483092 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003462 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.