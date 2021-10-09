JustBet Achieves Market Cap of $1.16 Million (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One JustBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $2,211.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JustBet has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

