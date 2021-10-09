K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 96.04% from the stock’s previous close.

KNTNF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on K92 Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on K92 Mining from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, K92 Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

KNTNF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. 95,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,807. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

