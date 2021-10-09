Kadena Price Hits $1.81 on Major Exchanges (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00003302 BTC on popular exchanges. Kadena has a market capitalization of $276.99 million and $2.09 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00066468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00138494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00090762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,045.66 or 1.00348292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,564.50 or 0.06498080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,905,044 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

