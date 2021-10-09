Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,609,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,265 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.58% of Kaman worth $232,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 3.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 59.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 21,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KAMN. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

