Karura (KAR) Trading Up 2.1% This Week

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Karura coin can now be purchased for $8.49 or 0.00015454 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Karura has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Karura has a market cap of $73.24 million and $5.87 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063313 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00141656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00091014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,954.48 or 1.00050287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,622.20 or 0.06594587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karura Profile

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628,261 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Karura Coin Trading

