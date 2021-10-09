Katalyo Reaches Market Cap of $1.68 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $93,575.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Katalyo has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00067701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00136385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00087888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,501.27 or 1.00038568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.86 or 0.06387376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

