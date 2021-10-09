Kava.io (KAVA) Price Down 10.8% This Week

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00110580 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.05 or 0.00470922 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00014616 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00036345 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00012271 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.