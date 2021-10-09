Kava (KAVA) Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last Week

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Kava coin can now be bought for $6.58 or 0.00011968 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $601.48 million and $137.03 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00111290 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.74 or 0.00479862 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00014788 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00036747 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 146,970,658 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

