Kemacoin Trading Up 43.2% Over Last Week (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 67.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kemacoin has a market cap of $20,035.72 and approximately $22.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00042117 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001265 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Kemacoin

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

