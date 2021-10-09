KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Holdings Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,942,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,086,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.31% of KeyCorp worth $60,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 166.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 27.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 500,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 109,089 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 85,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 70,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

