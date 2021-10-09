KeyFi Price Hits $0.48 on Top Exchanges (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000866 BTC on popular exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $1,769.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded up 45.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00066323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00138245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00090748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,978.19 or 1.00069504 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.90 or 0.06468701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.