KickToken [old] Market Cap Hits $2.31 Billion (KICK)

KickToken [old] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. KickToken [old] has a market cap of $2.31 billion and $859.00 worth of KickToken [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken [old] coin can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken [old] has traded up 8,766% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00050131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.37 or 0.00232449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00102268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

KickToken [old] Profile

KickToken [old] (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [old]’s total supply is 1,251,233,467,898 coins and its circulating supply is 125,678,694,205 coins. KickToken [old]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken [old]

